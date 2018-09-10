NAIA Football Poll

|Through Sept. 8
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (16)
|2-0
|366
|1
|2. Morningside (Iowa)
|2-0
|351
|3
|3. Southern Oregon
|2-0
|339
|4
|4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|2-0
|324
|5
|5. Northwestern (Iowa)
|2-0
|308
|7
|6. Marian (Ind.)
|2-0
|289
|15
|7. Reinhardt (Ga.)
|1-1
|274
|2
|8. Concordia (Mich.)
|2-0
|246
|16
|9. Georgetown (Ky.)
|1-1
|227
|7
|10. Grand View (Iowa)
|1-1
|218
|10
|11. Evangel (Mo.)
|3-0
|217
|NR
|12. Baker (Kan.)
|1-1
|196
|9
|13. Langston (Okla.)
|1-0
|189
|14
|14. Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|2-1
|165
|20
|15. Benedictine (Kan.)
|2-1
|151
|12
|16. Kansas Wesleyan
|2-0
|147
|21
|17. Cumberlands (Ky.)
|3-0
|127
|NR
|18. Southeastern (Fla.)
|1-1
|126
|11
|19. Bethel (Tenn.)
|2-0
|111
|NR
|20. Dickinson State (N.D.)
|1-1
|106
|13
|21. Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|1-2
|101
|6
|22. Arizona Christian
|2-0
|96
|22
|23. Montana Tech
|1-0
|88
|NR
|24. Midland (Neb.)
|2-0
|44
|NR
|25. Sterling (Kan.)
|1-1
|30
|17
Others Receiving Votes: Montana Western 14, Faulkner (Ala.) 10, Webber International (Fla.) 7, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 7, Tabor (Kan.) 7, SAGU (Texas) 6, Keiser (Fla.) 5, Avila (Mo.) 5, Hastings (Neb.) 4, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.