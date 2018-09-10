Listen Live Sports

NAIA Football Poll

September 10, 2018 3:25 pm
 
Through Sept. 8
Record Pts Prv
1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (16) 2-0 366 1
2. Morningside (Iowa) 2-0 351 3
3. Southern Oregon 2-0 339 4
4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-0 324 5
5. Northwestern (Iowa) 2-0 308 7
6. Marian (Ind.) 2-0 289 15
7. Reinhardt (Ga.) 1-1 274 2
8. Concordia (Mich.) 2-0 246 16
9. Georgetown (Ky.) 1-1 227 7
10. Grand View (Iowa) 1-1 218 10
11. Evangel (Mo.) 3-0 217 NR
12. Baker (Kan.) 1-1 196 9
13. Langston (Okla.) 1-0 189 14
14. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 2-1 165 20
15. Benedictine (Kan.) 2-1 151 12
16. Kansas Wesleyan 2-0 147 21
17. Cumberlands (Ky.) 3-0 127 NR
18. Southeastern (Fla.) 1-1 126 11
19. Bethel (Tenn.) 2-0 111 NR
20. Dickinson State (N.D.) 1-1 106 13
21. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 1-2 101 6
22. Arizona Christian 2-0 96 22
23. Montana Tech 1-0 88 NR
24. Midland (Neb.) 2-0 44 NR
25. Sterling (Kan.) 1-1 30 17

Others Receiving Votes: Montana Western 14, Faulkner (Ala.) 10, Webber International (Fla.) 7, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 7, Tabor (Kan.) 7, SAGU (Texas) 6, Keiser (Fla.) 5, Avila (Mo.) 5, Hastings (Neb.) 4, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3.

