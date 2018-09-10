NASCAR Camping World Truck Points Leaders

Through Aug. 26

1. Johnny Sauter, 2081.

2. Brett Moffitt, 2075.

3. Noah Gragson, 2070.

4. Justin Haley, 2065.

5. Matt Crafton, 2047.

6. Stewart Friesen, 2047.

7. Ben Rhodes, 2046.

8. Grant Enfinger, 2035.

