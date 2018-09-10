Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NASCAR Camping World Truck Points Leaders

September 10, 2018 10:09 am
 
Through Aug. 26

1. Johnny Sauter, 2081.

2. Brett Moffitt, 2075.

3. Noah Gragson, 2070.

4. Justin Haley, 2065.

5. Matt Crafton, 2047.

6. Stewart Friesen, 2047.

7. Ben Rhodes, 2046.

8. Grant Enfinger, 2035.

