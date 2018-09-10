NASCAR Camping World Truck Schedule-Winners

Feb. 16 — NextEra Energy Resources 250 (Johnny Sauter)

Feb. 24 — Active Pest Control 200 (Brett Moffitt)

March 2 — Stratosphere 200 (Kyle Busch)

March 24 — Alpha Energy Solutions 250 (John Hunter Nemechek)

Advertisement

May 4 — JEGS 200 (Johnny Sauter)

May 11 — 37 Kind Days 250 (Noah Gragson)

May 18 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (Johnny Sauter)

June 8 — PPG 400 (Johnny Sauter)

June 16 — M&M’s 200 (Brett Moffitt)

June 23 — Eaton 200 (Justin Haley)

June 29 — Overton’s 225 (Brett Moffitt)

July 12 — Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (Ben Rhodes)

July 18 — Eldora Dirt Derby (Chase Briscoe)

July 28 — Gander Outdoors 150 (Kyle Busch)

Aug. 11 — Corrigan Oil 200 (Brett Moffitt)

Aug. 16 — UNOH 200 (Johnny Sauter)

Aug. 26 — Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Justin Haley)

Sep. 14 — World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas

Oct. 13 — fred’s 250, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 27 — Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 2 — JAG Metals 350, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 9 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 16 — Ford Ecoboost 200, Homestead, Fla.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.