NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

September 17, 2018 11:24 am
 
Through Sept. 16

1. Martin Truex Jr., 2087

2. Kyle Busch, 2085

3. Brad Keselowski, 2069

4. Kevin Harvick, 2060

5. Joey Logano, 2056

6. Kurt Busch, 2046

7. Ryan Blaney, 2042

8. Kyle Larson, 2041

9. Aric Almirola, 2034

10. Austin Dillon, 2031

11. Clint Bowyer, 2029

12. Alex Bowman, 2028

13. Jimmie Johnson, 2022

14. Chase Elliott, 2019

15. Erik Jones, 2009

16. Denny Hamlin, 2008

