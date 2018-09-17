NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1. Martin Truex Jr., 2087
2. Kyle Busch, 2085
3. Brad Keselowski, 2069
4. Kevin Harvick, 2060
5. Joey Logano, 2056
6. Kurt Busch, 2046
7. Ryan Blaney, 2042
8. Kyle Larson, 2041
9. Aric Almirola, 2034
10. Austin Dillon, 2031
11. Clint Bowyer, 2029
12. Alex Bowman, 2028
13. Jimmie Johnson, 2022
14. Chase Elliott, 2019
15. Erik Jones, 2009
16. Denny Hamlin, 2008
