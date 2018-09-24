NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1. Martin Truex Jr., 2141
2. Kyle Busch, 2125
3. Kevin Harvick, 2113
4. Brad Keselowski, 2111
5. Joey Logano, 2081
6. Aric Almirola, 2079
7. Kyle Larson, 2073
8. Kurt Busch, 2071
9. Chase Elliott, 2066
10. Austin Dillon, 2066
11. Alex Bowman, 2061
12. Ryan Blaney, 2060
