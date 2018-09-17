Listen Live Sports

NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders

September 17, 2018
 
Through Sept. 15

1. Justin Allgaier, 2039

2. Christopher Bell, 2032

3. Elliott Sadler, 2011

4. Cole Custer, 2011

5. Tyler Reddick, 2010

6. Ross Chastain, 2010

7. Daniel Hemric, 2010

8. Brandon Jones, 2006

9. Matt Tifft, 2003

10. Ryan Truex, 2003

11. Austin Cindric, 2001

12. Ryan Reed, 2000

