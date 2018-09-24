Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders

September 24, 2018 10:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Through Sept. 21

1. Christopher Bell, 2090

2. Daniel Hemric, 2062

3. Justin Allgaier, 2056

4. Ross Chastain, 2053

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Elliott Sadler, 2051

6. Matt Tifft, 2047

7. Tyler Reddick, 2046

8. Brandon Jones, 2035

9. Cole Custer, 2035

10. Ryan Truex, 2033

        Federal employees to see some relief in FEHBP premium increases in 2019

11. Austin Cindric, 2028

12. Ryan Reed, 2027

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
10|2 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Final piece is added to brand new Navy aircraft carrier

Today in History

1919: President Wilson suffers a stroke