NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders

1. Christopher Bell, 2090
2. Daniel Hemric, 2062
3. Justin Allgaier, 2056
4. Ross Chastain, 2053
5. Elliott Sadler, 2051
6. Matt Tifft, 2047
7. Tyler Reddick, 2046
8. Brandon Jones, 2035
9. Cole Custer, 2035
10. Ryan Truex, 2033
11. Austin Cindric, 2028
12. Ryan Reed, 2027
