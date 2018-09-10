Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders

September 10, 2018 1:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Through Sept. 10

1. Justin Allgaier, 943

2. Cole Custer, 894

3. Christopher Bell, 891

4. Daniel Hemric, 888

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

5. Elliott Sadler, 874

6. Tyler Reddick, 731

7. Brandon Jones, 713

8. Matt Tifft, 700

9. Ryan Truex, 679

10. Ryan Reed, 585

        Senate backs bill to avert shutdown, boost military spending

11. Ross Chastain, 570

12. Austin Cindric, 552

13. Michael Annett, 495

14. Jeremy Clements, 448

15. Ryan Sieg, 436

16. John Hunter Nemechek, 426

17. Alex Labbe, 398

18. Kaz Grala, 386

19. Garrett Smithley, 375

20. Joey Gase, 371

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries