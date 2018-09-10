NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders

Through Sept. 10

1. Justin Allgaier, 943

2. Cole Custer, 894

3. Christopher Bell, 891

4. Daniel Hemric, 888

Advertisement

5. Elliott Sadler, 874

6. Tyler Reddick, 731

7. Brandon Jones, 713

8. Matt Tifft, 700

9. Ryan Truex, 679

10. Ryan Reed, 585

11. Ross Chastain, 570

12. Austin Cindric, 552

13. Michael Annett, 495

14. Jeremy Clements, 448

15. Ryan Sieg, 436

16. John Hunter Nemechek, 426

17. Alex Labbe, 398

18. Kaz Grala, 386

19. Garrett Smithley, 375

20. Joey Gase, 371

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.