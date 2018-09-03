National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|94
|74
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|83
|98
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|88
|87
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|55
|47
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|67
|50
|Indianapolis
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|88
|80
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|76
|50
|Tennessee
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|40
|90
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|127
|72
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|120
|95
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|103
|80
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|77
|46
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Oakland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|74
|54
|Denver
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|101
|93
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|79
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|71
|95
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|74
|70
|Washington
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|69
|98
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|44
|82
|Dallas
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|43
|86
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|103
|47
|Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|96
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|96
|96
|Atlanta
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|27
|96
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|86
|65
|Green Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|109
|97
|Chicago
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|121
|118
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|77
|111
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|81
|56
|L.A. Rams
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|47
|96
|San Francisco
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|75
|83
|Seattle
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|70
|94
___
New England 17, N.Y. Giants 12
Miami 34, Atlanta 7
Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Jets 9
Cleveland 35, Detroit 17
Indianapolis 27, Cincinnati 26
Jacksonville 25, Tampa Bay 10
Baltimore 30, Washington 20
Pittsburgh 39, Carolina 24
Minnesota 13, Tennessee 3
New Orleans 28, L.A. Rams 0
Houston 14, Dallas 6
Buffalo 28, Chicago 27
Kansas City 33, Green Bay 21
L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 21
Denver 21, Arizona 10
Oakland 30, Seattle 19
