National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at New England, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
