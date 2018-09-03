National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0 West W L T Pct PF PA Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0 South W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 West W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0 San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday, Sept. 6

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 10

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

