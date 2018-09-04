National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 3 1 0 .750 94 74 Buffalo 2 2 0 .500 83 98 Miami 1 3 0 .250 88 87 N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 55 47 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 3 1 0 .750 67 50 Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 88 80 Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 76 50 Tennessee 0 4 0 .000 40 90 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 0 0 1.000 127 72 Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 120 95 Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 103 80 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 77 46 West W L T Pct PF PA Oakland 3 1 0 .750 74 54 Denver 2 2 0 .500 101 93 Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 91 79 L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 71 95 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 74 70 Washington 1 3 0 .250 69 98 Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 44 82 Dallas 0 4 0 .000 43 86 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 103 47 Carolina 3 1 0 .750 104 96 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 96 96 Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 27 96 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 65 Green Bay 2 2 0 .500 109 97 Chicago 2 3 0 .400 121 118 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 77 111 West W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 3 1 0 .750 81 56 L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 47 96 San Francisco 1 3 0 .250 75 83 Seattle 0 4 0 .000 70 94

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 17, N.Y. Giants 12

Miami 34, Atlanta 7

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Jets 9

Advertisement

Cleveland 35, Detroit 17

Indianapolis 27, Cincinnati 26

Jacksonville 25, Tampa Bay 10

Baltimore 30, Washington 20

Pittsburgh 39, Carolina 24

Minnesota 13, Tennessee 3

New Orleans 28, L.A. Rams 0

Houston 14, Dallas 6

Buffalo 28, Chicago 27

Kansas City 33, Green Bay 21

L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 21

Denver 21, Arizona 10

Oakland 30, Seattle 19

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.