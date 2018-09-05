Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

September 5, 2018 10:00 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

        OPM retirement claims backlog hits 4-month low

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death