National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|20
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|15
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|27
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|34
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|23
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|18
|12
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|15
|20
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|18
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|16
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|24
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
___
Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12
Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23
Jacksonville 20, N.Y. Giants 15
New England 27, Houston 20
Minnesota 24, San Francisco 16
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.