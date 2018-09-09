National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 1 0 0 1.000 27 20 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 3 47 Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 20 15 Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 27 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 23 34 Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 47 3 Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 34 23 Cleveland 0 0 1 .500 21 21 Pittsburgh 0 0 1 .500 21 21 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 28 Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 28 38 Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 1 0 0 1.000 24 6 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 8 16 South W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 48 40 Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 16 8 New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 40 48 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 24 16 Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 West W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27 San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 24 Arizona 0 1 0 .000 6 24 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23

Jacksonville 20, N.Y. Giants 15

New England 27, Houston 20

Minnesota 24, San Francisco 16

Tampa Bay 48, New Orleans 40

Baltimore 47, Buffalo 3

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 21, OT

Kansas City 38, L.A. Chargers 28

Washington 24, Arizona 6

Denver 27, Seattle 24

Carolina 16, Dallas 8

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

