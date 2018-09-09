Listen Live Sports

National Football League

September 9, 2018
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 27 20 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New England 1 0 0 1.000 27 20 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 3 47 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 20 15 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 23 34 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 47 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 34 23 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 0 0 1 .500 21 21 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
Pittsburgh 0 0 1 .500 21 21 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 28 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 28 38 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 24 6 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 8 16 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 48 40 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 16 8 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 40 48 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 24 16 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 6 24 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23

Jacksonville 20, N.Y. Giants 15

New England 27, Houston 20

Minnesota 24, San Francisco 16

Tampa Bay 48, New Orleans 40

Baltimore 47, Buffalo 3

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 21, OT

Kansas City 38, L.A. Chargers 28

Washington 24, Arizona 6

Denver 27, Seattle 24

Carolina 16, Dallas 8

Miami 27, Tennessee 20

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

