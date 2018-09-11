National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|20
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|20
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|17
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|47
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|15
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|27
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|27
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|34
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|3
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|23
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|21
|21
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|21
|21
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|28
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|24
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|28
|38
|Oakland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|33
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|6
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|18
|12
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|15
|20
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|8
|16
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|40
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|8
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|40
|48
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|18
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|23
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|16
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|24
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|48
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|13
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|27
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|24
|Arizona
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|24
___
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Carolina, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.