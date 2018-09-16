National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 New England 1 0 0 1.000 27 20 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 60 37 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 20 15 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Cleveland 0 1 1 .250 39 42 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65 0-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Oakland 0 1 0 .000 13 33 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 8 16 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45 1-0-0 0-0-1 1-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 23 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 17 48 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 33 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 1 0 .000 6 24 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis 21, Washington 9

New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18

Tennessee 20, Houston 17

Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12

L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20

Atlanta 31, Carolina 24

Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37

Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29, OT

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 20

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 24

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

