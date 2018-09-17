National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|32
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|47
|51
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|60
|37
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|23
|78
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|51
|35
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|44
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|43
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|47
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|46
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|70
|37
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|39
|42
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|58
|63
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|65
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|43
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|59
|58
|Oakland
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|32
|53
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|28
|29
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|33
|27
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|39
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|28
|40
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|75
|61
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|42
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|39
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|61
|66
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|1
|.750
|53
|52
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1
|.750
|53
|45
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|47
|41
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|44
|78
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|67
|13
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|51
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|41
|51
|Arizona
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|6
|58
___
Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23
Indianapolis 21, Washington 9
New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18
Tennessee 20, Houston 17
Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12
L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20
Atlanta 31, Carolina 24
Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21
Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37
Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29, OT
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 0
San Francisco 30, Detroit 27
Jacksonville 31, New England 20
Denver 20, Oakland 19
Dallas 20, N.Y. Giants 13
Chicago 24, Seattle 17
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Carolina, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.