Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

September 22, 2018 10:05 am
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59 1-0-1 0-1-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-1
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65 0-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 28 40 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1
Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45 1-0-0 0-0-1 1-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1 p.m.

        When are the best dates to retire?

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US and Australian Navy ships conduct formations off coast of Hawaii

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park established