National Football League

September 22, 2018 10:05 am
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32
New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58
Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43
Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46
Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37
Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58
Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29
Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 28 40
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52
Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51
Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

