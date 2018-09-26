National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Miami 3 0 0 1.000 75 52 New England 1 2 0 .333 57 77 Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 50 84 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 50 Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 57 44 Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 60 63 Houston 0 3 0 .000 59 74 North W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 89 77 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51 Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59 Pittsburgh 1 1 1 .500 88 90 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92 Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70 L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 82 93 Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44 Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 59 55 Dallas 1 2 0 .333 41 53 N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62 South W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 102 91 New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 104 103 Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60 Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 85 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 2 1 0 .667 63 55 Green Bay 1 1 1 .500 70 83 Minnesota 1 1 1 .500 59 72 Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 88 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 102 36 Seattle 1 2 0 .333 65 64 San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89 Arizona 0 3 0 .000 20 74

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday, Oct. 8

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

