|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|88
|68
|.564
|—
|Philadelphia
|78
|77
|.503
|9½
|Washington
|79
|78
|.503
|9½
|New York
|73
|83
|.468
|15
|Miami
|62
|94
|.397
|26
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|91
|65
|.583
|—
|Milwaukee
|89
|67
|.571
|2
|St. Louis
|87
|69
|.558
|4
|Pittsburgh
|79
|76
|.510
|11½
|Cincinnati
|66
|91
|.420
|25½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|87
|69
|.558
|—
|Colorado
|85
|70
|.548
|1½
|Arizona
|79
|77
|.506
|8
|San Francisco
|72
|84
|.462
|15
|San Diego
|62
|94
|.397
|25
x-clinched division
___
Miami 6, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 6
Milwaukee 13, Pittsburgh 6
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1
St. Louis 9, San Francisco 2
Colorado 2, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 14, San Diego 0
Washington 7, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 7-9), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Brigham 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Toussaint 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gonzalez 9-11) at St. Louis (Gomber 6-1), 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-5) at Arizona (Koch 5-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Erlin 4-7) at San Francisco (Stratton 10-10), 10:15 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.