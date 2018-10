By The Associated Press

East Division W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 89 68 .567 — Washington 80 78 .506 9½ Philadelphia 78 78 .500 10½ New York 73 84 .465 16 Miami 62 95 .395 27 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 91 65 .583 — Milwaukee 91 67 .576 1 St. Louis 87 71 .551 5 Pittsburgh 79 76 .510 11½ Cincinnati 66 92 .418 26 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 88 69 .561 — Colorado 86 70 .551 1½ Arizona 79 78 .503 9 San Francisco 72 85 .459 16 San Diego 63 94 .401 25

x-clinched division

___

Monday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

Colorado 10, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4

San Diego 5, San Francisco 0

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 3

Washington 9, Miami 4

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 12, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Chen 6-11) at Washington (McGowin 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 12-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 14-8) at St. Louis (Gant 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-11), 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-13) at Colorado (Marquez 13-10), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-5) at Arizona (Greinke 14-11), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 6-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6), 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

