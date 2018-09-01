|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|74
|60
|.552
|—
|Philadelphia
|72
|62
|.537
|2
|Washington
|67
|68
|.496
|7½
|New York
|60
|75
|.444
|14½
|Miami
|53
|82
|.393
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|79
|55
|.590
|—
|St. Louis
|76
|59
|.563
|3½
|Milwaukee
|76
|60
|.559
|4
|Pittsburgh
|66
|69
|.489
|13½
|Cincinnati
|57
|78
|.422
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|74
|61
|.548
|—
|Los Angeles
|73
|62
|.541
|1
|Colorado
|72
|62
|.537
|1½
|San Francisco
|68
|69
|.496
|7
|San Diego
|54
|83
|.394
|21
___
Milwaukee 4, Washington 1
Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
Toronto 6, Miami 5
Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
San Diego 7, Colorado 0
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 0
N.Y. Mets 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7) at Miami (Lopez 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 14-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 15-3), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4) at St. Louis (Weaver 7-11), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-3) at San Francisco (Stratton 9-7), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 7-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 5:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
