...

National League

September 1, 2018 7:07 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 74 60 .552
Philadelphia 72 62 .537 2
Washington 67 68 .496
New York 60 75 .444 14½
Miami 53 82 .393 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 79 55 .590
St. Louis 76 59 .563
Milwaukee 76 60 .559 4
Pittsburgh 66 69 .489 13½
Cincinnati 57 78 .422 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 74 61 .548
Los Angeles 73 62 .541 1
Colorado 72 62 .537
San Francisco 68 69 .496 7
San Diego 54 83 .394 21

___

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1

Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

San Diego 7, Colorado 0

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7) at Miami (Lopez 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 14-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 15-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4) at St. Louis (Weaver 7-11), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-3) at San Francisco (Stratton 9-7), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 7-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

