|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|75
|60
|.556
|—
|Philadelphia
|72
|64
|.529
|3½
|Washington
|68
|69
|.496
|8
|New York
|60
|75
|.444
|15
|Miami
|54
|83
|.394
|22
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|81
|55
|.596
|—
|Milwaukee
|77
|61
|.558
|5
|St. Louis
|76
|61
|.555
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|66
|70
|.485
|15
|Cincinnati
|59
|78
|.431
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|74
|62
|.544
|—
|Los Angeles
|74
|62
|.544
|—
|Colorado
|73
|62
|.541
|½
|San Francisco
|68
|69
|.496
|6½
|San Diego
|54
|84
|.391
|21
___
N.Y. Mets 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 1
Washington 5, Milwaukee 4
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3
Miami 6, Toronto 3
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 0
Colorado 4, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
Toronto 6, Miami 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 9, Washington 4
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 5:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-9) at Miami (Urena 4-12), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 11-9), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5) at Colorado (Anderson 6-7), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Mitchell 0-3) at Arizona (Godley 14-7), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
