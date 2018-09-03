Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
National League

September 3, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 60 .559
Philadelphia 72 64 .529 4
Washington 68 69 .496
New York 61 75 .449 15
Miami 54 83 .394 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 81 55 .596
Milwaukee 77 61 .558 5
St. Louis 76 61 .555
Pittsburgh 66 71 .482 15½
Cincinnati 59 78 .431 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 75 62 .547
Colorado 74 62 .544 ½
Arizona 74 63 .540 1
San Francisco 68 70 .493
San Diego 54 85 .388 22

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 1

Washington 5, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 6, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 0

Colorado 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 9, Washington 4

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 1

Monday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 5-7) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-9) at Miami (Urena 4-12), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 11-9), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5) at Colorado (Anderson 6-7), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 0-3) at Arizona (Godley 14-7), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Reed 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 13-4) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-2) at Colorado (Marquez 11-9), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-7) at Arizona (Ray 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

