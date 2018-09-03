East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 60 .559 — Philadelphia 72 64 .529 4 Washington 68 69 .496 8½ New York 61 75 .449 15 Miami 54 83 .394 22½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 81 55 .596 — Milwaukee 77 61 .558 5 St. Louis 76 61 .555 5½ Pittsburgh 66 71 .482 15½ Cincinnati 59 78 .431 22½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 75 62 .547 — Colorado 74 62 .544 ½ Arizona 74 63 .540 1 San Francisco 68 70 .493 7½ San Diego 54 85 .388 22

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 9, Washington 4

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 1

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Reed 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 13-4) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-7), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-2) at Colorado (Marquez 11-9), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-7) at Arizona (Ray 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

