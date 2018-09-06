Listen Live Sports

National League

September 6, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 63 .547
Philadelphia 73 66 .525 3
Washington 69 71 .493
New York 63 76 .453 13
Miami 56 84 .400 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 82 57 .590
Milwaukee 79 62 .560 4
St. Louis 78 62 .557
Pittsburgh 69 71 .493 13½
Cincinnati 59 81 .421 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 77 62 .554
Los Angeles 76 64 .543
Arizona 75 64 .540 2
San Francisco 68 73 .482 10
San Diego 55 86 .390 23

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 11, Washington 8

Philadelphia 9, Miami 4

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 6, San Francisco 2

Arizona 6, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, N.Y. Mets 4

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 9, Atlanta 8

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 7, Washington 6

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-11), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-10) at Washington (Strasburg 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5) at Arizona (Greinke 13-9), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Kennedy 1-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Straily 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 9-9) at Arizona (Corbin 10-5), 9:40 p.m.

