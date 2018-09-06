East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 63 .547 — Philadelphia 73 66 .525 3 Washington 69 72 .489 8 New York 63 76 .453 13 Miami 56 84 .400 20½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 83 57 .593 — Milwaukee 79 62 .560 4½ St. Louis 78 62 .557 5 Pittsburgh 69 71 .493 14 Cincinnati 59 82 .418 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Colorado 77 62 .554 — Los Angeles 76 64 .543 1½ Arizona 75 64 .540 2 San Francisco 68 73 .482 10 San Diego 56 86 .394 22½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 9, Atlanta 8

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 7, Washington 6

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 4, 10 innings

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Kennedy 1-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Straily 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 9-9) at Arizona (Corbin 10-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

