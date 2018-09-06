|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|63
|.547
|—
|Philadelphia
|73
|66
|.525
|3
|Washington
|69
|72
|.489
|8
|New York
|63
|76
|.453
|13
|Miami
|56
|84
|.400
|20½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|83
|57
|.593
|—
|Milwaukee
|79
|62
|.560
|4½
|St. Louis
|78
|62
|.557
|5
|Pittsburgh
|69
|71
|.493
|14
|Cincinnati
|59
|82
|.418
|24½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|77
|62
|.554
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|64
|.543
|1½
|Arizona
|75
|64
|.540
|2
|San Francisco
|68
|73
|.482
|10
|San Diego
|56
|86
|.394
|22½
___
Boston 9, Atlanta 8
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 7, Washington 6
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4
Colorado 5, San Francisco 3
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 4, 10 innings
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Kennedy 1-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Straily 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 9-9) at Arizona (Corbin 10-5), 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
