Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 7, 2018 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 77 63 .550
Philadelphia 73 66 .525
Washington 69 72 .489
New York 63 76 .453 13½
Miami 56 84 .400 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 57 .593
Milwaukee 79 62 .560
St. Louis 78 62 .557 5
Pittsburgh 69 71 .493 14
Cincinnati 59 82 .418 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 77 62 .554
Los Angeles 76 64 .543
Arizona 75 65 .536
San Francisco 68 73 .482 10
San Diego 56 86 .394 22½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 9, Atlanta 8

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 7, Washington 6

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 4, 10 innings

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

Atlanta 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Kennedy 1-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Straily 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 15-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 9-9) at Arizona (Corbin 10-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Chen 6-9) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-9), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Nix 2-3) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-8), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 15-4) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Stratton 9-8) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 9-7) at Arizona (Buchholz 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Colorado (Freeland 13-7), 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death