Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 8, 2018 12:14 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 77 63 .550
Philadelphia 74 66 .529 3
Washington 69 72 .489
New York 63 77 .450 14
Miami 56 85 .397 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 57 .593
Milwaukee 80 62 .563 4
St. Louis 78 63 .553
Pittsburgh 70 71 .496 13½
Cincinnati 60 82 .423 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 77 62 .554
Los Angeles 76 64 .543
Arizona 75 65 .536
San Francisco 68 74 .479 10½
San Diego 56 87 .392 23

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, ppd.

Cincinnati 12, San Diego 6

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 3

Detroit 5, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Chen 6-9) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-9), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Erlin 3-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-8), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Stratton 9-8) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 9-7) at Arizona (Buchholz 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Colorado (Freeland 13-7), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC National Guard soldiers unload 1-ton sandbags

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise