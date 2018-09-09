|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|78
|64
|.549
|—
|Philadelphia
|74
|67
|.525
|3½
|Washington
|71
|72
|.497
|7½
|New York
|64
|77
|.454
|13½
|Miami
|56
|86
|.394
|22
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|83
|59
|.585
|—
|Milwaukee
|81
|62
|.566
|2½
|St. Louis
|78
|64
|.549
|5
|Pittsburgh
|71
|71
|.500
|12
|Cincinnati
|61
|82
|.427
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|78
|63
|.553
|—
|Los Angeles
|77
|65
|.542
|1½
|Arizona
|76
|66
|.535
|2½
|San Francisco
|68
|75
|.476
|11
|San Diego
|56
|88
|.389
|23½
___
Chicago Cubs at Washington, ppd.
Cincinnati 12, San Diego 6
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 3
Detroit 5, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2
Arizona 5, Atlanta 3
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1
Washington 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, San Diego 2, 7 innings
Detroit 4, St. Louis 3
Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 5
Atlanta 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 2nd game
Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 6-5) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-10), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Brigham 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 12-9), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 7-5) at Colorado (Anderson 6-7), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Toussaint 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Nix 2-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-9), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 8-6) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Roark 8-15) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Urena 5-12) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-9), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-5), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-8) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 14-8) at Colorado (Marquez 11-9), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 11-8) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-2), 10:15 p.m.
