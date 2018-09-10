Listen Live Sports

National League

September 10, 2018 11:16 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 79 64 .552
Philadelphia 74 68 .521
Washington 71 72 .497 8
New York 65 77 .458 13½
Miami 56 86 .394 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 59 .585
Milwaukee 82 62 .569 2
St. Louis 80 64 .556 4
Pittsburgh 71 72 .497 12½
Cincinnati 62 83 .428 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 78 64 .549
Los Angeles 78 66 .542 1
Arizona 76 67 .531
San Francisco 68 76 .472 11
San Diego 57 88 .393 22½

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, ppd.

Miami at Pittsburgh, ppd.

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 5, Detroit 2

Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 6

Atlanta 9, Arizona 5

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 6

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 6

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-12), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Roark 8-15) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-11), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Urena 5-12) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 14-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-9), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 14-4), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 13-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 1-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9) at San Francisco (Suarez 6-10), 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

