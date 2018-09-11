Listen Live Sports

National League

September 11, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 80 64 .556
Philadelphia 74 68 .521 5
Washington 71 72 .497
New York 65 77 .458 14
Miami 56 86 .394 23
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 60 .580
Milwaukee 83 62 .572 1
St. Louis 80 64 .556
Pittsburgh 71 72 .497 12
Cincinnati 62 83 .428 22
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 79 64 .552
Los Angeles 78 66 .542
Arizona 76 68 .528
San Francisco 68 77 .469 12
San Diego 57 88 .393 23

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, ppd.

Miami at Pittsburgh, ppd.

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 5, Detroit 2

Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 6

Atlanta 9, Arizona 5

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 6

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 6

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7

Colorado 13, Arizona 2

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-12), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Roark 8-15) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-11), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Urena 5-12) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 14-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-9), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 14-4), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 13-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 1-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9) at San Francisco (Suarez 6-10), 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 12-9) at St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-1), 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 3:45 p.m.

Miami (Brigham 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 7-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-9), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-10), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 11-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 8:40 p.m.

