|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|80
|64
|.556
|—
|Philadelphia
|74
|68
|.521
|5
|Washington
|71
|72
|.497
|8½
|New York
|65
|77
|.458
|14
|Miami
|56
|86
|.394
|23
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|83
|60
|.580
|—
|Milwaukee
|83
|62
|.572
|1
|St. Louis
|80
|64
|.556
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|71
|72
|.497
|12
|Cincinnati
|62
|83
|.428
|22
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|79
|64
|.552
|—
|Los Angeles
|78
|66
|.542
|1½
|Arizona
|76
|68
|.528
|3½
|San Francisco
|68
|77
|.469
|12
|San Diego
|57
|88
|.393
|23
___
Chicago Cubs at Washington, ppd.
Miami at Pittsburgh, ppd.
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 5, Detroit 2
Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 6
Atlanta 9, Arizona 5
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 6
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 6
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7
Colorado 13, Arizona 2
Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1
Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-12), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Roark 8-15) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-11), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Urena 5-12) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 14-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-9), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 14-4), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 13-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Mitchell 1-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9) at San Francisco (Suarez 6-10), 10:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 12-9) at St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-1), 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 3:45 p.m.
Miami (Brigham 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 7-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-9), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-10), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 11-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 8:40 p.m.
