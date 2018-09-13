|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|82
|64
|.562
|—
|Philadelphia
|74
|71
|.510
|7½
|Washington
|74
|72
|.507
|8
|New York
|66
|78
|.458
|15
|Miami
|57
|87
|.396
|24
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|84
|61
|.579
|—
|Milwaukee
|84
|63
|.571
|1
|St. Louis
|81
|65
|.555
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|72
|73
|.497
|12
|Cincinnati
|63
|84
|.429
|22
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|80
|65
|.552
|—
|Los Angeles
|79
|67
|.541
|1½
|Arizona
|77
|69
|.527
|3½
|San Francisco
|68
|79
|.463
|13
|San Diego
|59
|88
|.401
|22
___
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 7, Philadelphia 6, 2nd game, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 5
Arizona 6, Colorado 3
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Mets 13, Miami 0
San Diego 5, Seattle 4
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 14-7), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5) at St. Louis (Gomber 5-0), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Chen 6-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 17-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Harvey 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 8-11), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-5) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Mendez 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 6-8) at San Francisco (Stratton 9-9), 10:15 p.m.
