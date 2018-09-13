|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|82
|64
|.562
|—
|Philadelphia
|74
|71
|.510
|7½
|Washington
|74
|73
|.503
|8½
|New York
|68
|78
|.466
|14
|Miami
|57
|89
|.390
|25
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|85
|61
|.582
|—
|Milwaukee
|84
|63
|.571
|1½
|St. Louis
|81
|65
|.555
|4
|Pittsburgh
|72
|73
|.497
|12½
|Cincinnati
|63
|84
|.429
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|81
|65
|.555
|—
|Los Angeles
|79
|67
|.541
|2
|Arizona
|77
|70
|.524
|4½
|San Francisco
|68
|79
|.463
|13½
|San Diego
|59
|88
|.401
|22½
___
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Mets 13, Miami 0, 1st game
San Diego 5, Seattle 4
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
Colorado 10, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Chen 6-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 17-6) at Atlanta (Gausman 9-10), 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Harvey 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 8-11), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-5) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Sadzeck 0-0) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 6-8) at San Francisco (Stratton 9-9), 10:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
