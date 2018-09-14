Listen Live Sports

National League

September 14, 2018 10:14 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 82 64 .562
Philadelphia 75 71 .514 7
Washington 74 73 .503
New York 69 78 .469 13½
Miami 57 90 .388 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 85 61 .582
Milwaukee 84 63 .571
St. Louis 81 66 .551
Pittsburgh 72 73 .497 12½
Cincinnati 63 84 .429 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 81 65 .555
Los Angeles 80 67 .544
Arizona 77 70 .524
San Francisco 68 79 .463 13½
San Diego 59 88 .401 22½

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 7

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 14, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 8-5) at St. Louis (Gant 7-5), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 5-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-6), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-7) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 8-9) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 12-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:07 p.m.

