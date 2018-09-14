|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|82
|64
|.562
|—
|Philadelphia
|75
|71
|.514
|7
|Washington
|74
|73
|.503
|8½
|New York
|69
|78
|.469
|13½
|Miami
|57
|90
|.388
|25½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|85
|61
|.582
|—
|Milwaukee
|84
|63
|.571
|1½
|St. Louis
|81
|66
|.551
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|72
|73
|.497
|12½
|Cincinnati
|63
|84
|.429
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|81
|65
|.555
|—
|Los Angeles
|80
|67
|.544
|1½
|Arizona
|77
|70
|.524
|4½
|San Francisco
|68
|79
|.463
|13½
|San Diego
|59
|88
|.401
|22½
___
Colorado 10, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 7
Philadelphia 14, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 8-5) at St. Louis (Gant 7-5), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 5-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-6), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 2-7) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 8-9) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 12-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:07 p.m.
