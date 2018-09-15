Listen Live Sports

National League

September 15, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 64 .565
Philadelphia 75 71 .514
Washington 74 74 .500
New York 69 78 .469 14
Miami 57 90 .388 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 86 61 .585
Milwaukee 85 63 .574
St. Louis 81 67 .547
Pittsburgh 72 74 .493 13½
Cincinnati 63 85 .426 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 81 66 .551
Los Angeles 81 67 .547 ½
Arizona 78 70 .527
San Francisco 69 79 .466 12½
San Diego 59 89 .399 22½

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 7

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 14, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Atlanta 10, Washington 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 4, Houston 2

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 0

Texas 4, San Diego 0

San Francisco 2, Colorado 0

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 8-5) at St. Louis (Gant 7-5), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 5-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-6), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-7) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 8-9) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 12-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 6-12) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Roark 8-15) at Atlanta (Newcomb 12-8), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 14-9) at Houston (Verlander 15-9), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 12-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 9-12) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-9), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-6) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-3), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Minor 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 8:07 p.m.

