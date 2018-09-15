Listen Live Sports

National League

September 15, 2018 4:44 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 64 .565
Philadelphia 75 71 .514
Washington 74 74 .500
New York 69 78 .469 14
Miami 57 90 .388 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 86 61 .585
Milwaukee 85 63 .574
St. Louis 81 68 .544 6
Pittsburgh 72 74 .493 13½
Cincinnati 63 85 .426 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 81 66 .551
Los Angeles 82 67 .550
Arizona 78 70 .527
San Francisco 69 79 .466 12½
San Diego 59 89 .399 22½

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 14, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Atlanta 10, Washington 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 4, Houston 2

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 0

Texas 4, San Diego 0

San Francisco 2, Colorado 0

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 17, St. Louis 4

Washington at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 6-12) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Roark 8-15) at Atlanta (Newcomb 12-8), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 14-9) at Houston (Verlander 15-9), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 12-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 9-12) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-9), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-6) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-3), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Minor 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

