Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 16, 2018 10:04 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 65 .561
Philadelphia 76 71 .517
Washington 75 74 .503
New York 69 79 .466 14
Miami 57 91 .385 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 87 61 .588
Milwaukee 85 64 .570
St. Louis 81 68 .544
Pittsburgh 73 74 .497 13½
Cincinnati 63 86 .423 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 82 67 .550
Colorado 81 67 .547 ½
Arizona 78 71 .523 4
San Francisco 70 79 .470 12
San Diego 59 90 .396 23

___

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 17, St. Louis 4

Washington 7, Atlanta 1

Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, Miami 4

Houston 10, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 1

Texas 6, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

        Ask the CIO: GSA’s Thomas pushing IT modernization from his front-row seat

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-12), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 8-7) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 15-4) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-11) at Arizona (Corbin 11-5), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 6-11) at San Diego (Mitchell 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus