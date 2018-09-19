East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 83 68 .550 — Philadelphia 77 73 .513 5½ Washington 77 75 .507 6½ New York 70 81 .464 13 Miami 59 92 .391 24 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 89 62 .589 — Milwaukee 86 66 .566 3½ St. Louis 84 68 .553 5½ Pittsburgh 76 74 .507 12½ Cincinnati 65 87 .428 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 68 .553 — Colorado 82 69 .543 1½ Arizona 78 74 .513 6 San Francisco 72 80 .474 12 San Diego 60 92 .395 24

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings

Washington 4, Miami 2

St. Louis 8, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

