|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|83
|68
|.550
|—
|Philadelphia
|77
|73
|.513
|5½
|Washington
|77
|75
|.507
|6½
|New York
|70
|81
|.464
|13
|Miami
|59
|92
|.391
|24
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|89
|62
|.589
|—
|Milwaukee
|86
|66
|.566
|3½
|St. Louis
|84
|68
|.553
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|76
|74
|.507
|12½
|Cincinnati
|65
|87
|.428
|24½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|68
|.553
|—
|Colorado
|82
|69
|.543
|1½
|Arizona
|78
|74
|.513
|6
|San Francisco
|72
|80
|.474
|12
|San Diego
|60
|92
|.395
|24
___
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings
Washington 4, Miami 2
St. Louis 8, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4
St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
