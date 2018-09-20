East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 84 68 .553 — Philadelphia 78 73 .517 5½ Washington 77 75 .507 7 New York 70 82 .461 14 Miami 59 92 .391 24½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 89 63 .586 — Milwaukee 87 66 .569 2½ St. Louis 84 69 .549 5½ Pittsburgh 77 74 .510 11½ Cincinnati 65 88 .425 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 68 .553 — Colorado 82 69 .543 1½ Arizona 79 74 .516 5½ San Francisco 72 81 .471 12½ San Diego 61 92 .399 23½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings

Washington 4, Miami 2

Advertisement

St. Louis 8, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

Arizona 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Atlanta (Gausman 10-10), 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.