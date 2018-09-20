East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 84 68 .553 — Philadelphia 78 73 .517 5½ Washington 77 75 .507 7 New York 70 82 .461 14 Miami 59 92 .391 24½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 89 63 .586 — Milwaukee 87 66 .569 2½ St. Louis 84 69 .549 5½ Pittsburgh 77 74 .510 11½ Cincinnati 65 88 .425 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 85 68 .556 — Colorado 82 70 .539 2½ Arizona 79 74 .516 6 San Francisco 72 81 .471 13 San Diego 61 92 .399 24

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings

Washington 4, Miami 2

St. Louis 8, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

Arizona 9, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Atlanta (Gausman 10-10), 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 14-8) at Pittsburgh (Nova 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 10-12) at Miami (Chen 6-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-13) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6) at St. Louis (Gant 7-6), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 12-10) at Arizona (Greinke 14-10), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5), 10:10 p.m.

