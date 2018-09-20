Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 20, 2018 9:58 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 84 68 .553
Philadelphia 78 73 .517
Washington 77 75 .507 7
New York 70 82 .461 14
Miami 59 93 .388 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 89 63 .586
Milwaukee 87 66 .569
St. Louis 84 69 .549
Pittsburgh 77 74 .510 11½
Cincinnati 66 88 .429 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 85 68 .556
Colorado 82 70 .539
Arizona 79 74 .516 6
San Francisco 72 81 .471 13
San Diego 61 92 .399 24

___

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

Arizona 9, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

        Federal employees to see some relief in FEHBP premium increases in 2019

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 14-8) at Pittsburgh (Nova 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 10-12) at Miami (Chen 6-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-13) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6) at St. Louis (Gant 7-6), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 12-10) at Arizona (Godley 14-10), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation