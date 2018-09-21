|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|85
|68
|.556
|—
|Philadelphia
|78
|74
|.513
|6½
|Washington
|77
|76
|.503
|8
|New York
|71
|82
|.464
|14
|Miami
|59
|93
|.388
|25½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|89
|64
|.582
|—
|Milwaukee
|87
|66
|.569
|2
|St. Louis
|84
|69
|.549
|5
|Pittsburgh
|77
|74
|.510
|11
|Cincinnati
|66
|88
|.429
|23½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|85
|68
|.556
|—
|Colorado
|82
|70
|.539
|2½
|Arizona
|79
|74
|.516
|6
|San Francisco
|72
|81
|.471
|13
|San Diego
|61
|92
|.399
|24
___
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 12 innings
Cincinnati 4, Miami 2
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 11-10), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Washington (Roark 9-15), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 2-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 13-9), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 16-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-11), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-6) at Miami (Urena 7-12), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 5-6) at Arizona (Greinke 14-10), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Nix 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5), 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
