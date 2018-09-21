East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 85 68 .556 — Philadelphia 78 74 .513 6½ Washington 77 76 .503 8 New York 71 82 .464 14 Miami 59 93 .388 25½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 89 64 .582 — Milwaukee 87 66 .569 2 St. Louis 84 69 .549 5 Pittsburgh 77 74 .510 11 Cincinnati 66 88 .429 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 85 68 .556 — Colorado 82 70 .539 2½ Arizona 79 74 .516 6 San Francisco 72 81 .471 13 San Diego 61 92 .399 24

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 12 innings

Cincinnati 4, Miami 2

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 11-10), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Washington (Roark 9-15), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 2-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 13-9), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 16-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-11), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-6) at Miami (Urena 7-12), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 5-6) at Arizona (Greinke 14-10), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Nix 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

