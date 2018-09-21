Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 21, 2018 11:44 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 86 68 .558
Philadelphia 78 75 .510
Washington 77 77 .500 9
New York 72 82 .468 14
Miami 60 93 .392 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 89 64 .582
Milwaukee 87 66 .569 2
St. Louis 85 69 .552
Pittsburgh 77 74 .510 11
Cincinnati 66 89 .426 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 85 68 .556
Colorado 82 70 .539
Arizona 79 74 .516 6
San Francisco 72 82 .468 13½
San Diego 61 92 .399 24

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 12 innings

Cincinnati 4, Miami 2

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Miami 1, Cincinnati 0, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

        Federal employees to see some relief in FEHBP premium increases in 2019

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 11-10), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 2-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 13-9), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 16-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-11), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-6) at Miami (Urena 7-12), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 5-6) at Arizona (Greinke 14-10), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Nix 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation