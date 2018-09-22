|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|87
|68
|.561
|—
|Philadelphia
|78
|76
|.506
|8½
|Washington
|78
|77
|.503
|9
|New York
|72
|83
|.465
|15
|Miami
|60
|93
|.392
|26
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|89
|64
|.582
|—
|Milwaukee
|88
|66
|.571
|1½
|St. Louis
|86
|69
|.555
|4
|Pittsburgh
|77
|75
|.507
|11½
|Cincinnati
|66
|89
|.426
|24
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|85
|69
|.552
|—
|Colorado
|83
|70
|.542
|1½
|Arizona
|79
|75
|.513
|6
|San Francisco
|72
|83
|.465
|13½
|San Diego
|62
|92
|.403
|23
x-clinched division
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2
Miami 1, Cincinnati 0, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado 6, Arizona 2
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 16-5) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-6), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-11) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-6), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 7-11) at St. Louis (Mikolas 16-4), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at Arizona (Godley 14-10), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
