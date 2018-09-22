Listen Live Sports

National League

September 22, 2018 6:44 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 87 68 .561
Philadelphia 78 76 .506
Washington 78 77 .503 9
New York 72 83 .465 15
Miami 60 93 .392 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 89 64 .582
Milwaukee 88 66 .571
St. Louis 86 69 .555 4
Pittsburgh 77 75 .507 11½
Cincinnati 66 89 .426 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 85 69 .552
Colorado 83 70 .542
Arizona 79 75 .513 6
San Francisco 72 83 .465 13½
San Diego 62 92 .403 23

x-clinched division

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Miami 1, Cincinnati 0, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 6, Arizona 2

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 16-5) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-6), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-11) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 7-11) at St. Louis (Mikolas 16-4), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at Arizona (Godley 14-10), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

