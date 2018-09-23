|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|87
|68
|.561
|—
|Philadelphia
|78
|76
|.506
|8½
|Washington
|78
|77
|.503
|9
|New York
|72
|83
|.465
|15
|Miami
|61
|93
|.396
|25½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|90
|64
|.584
|—
|Milwaukee
|88
|67
|.568
|2½
|St. Louis
|86
|69
|.555
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|78
|75
|.510
|11½
|Cincinnati
|66
|90
|.423
|25
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|86
|69
|.555
|—
|Colorado
|84
|70
|.545
|1½
|Arizona
|79
|76
|.510
|7
|San Francisco
|72
|83
|.465
|14
|San Diego
|62
|93
|.400
|24
x-clinched division
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2
Miami 1, Cincinnati 0, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado 6, Arizona 2
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Miami 5, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2
Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-6), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 16-5) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-6), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-11) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-6), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 7-11) at St. Louis (Mikolas 16-4), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at Arizona (Godley 14-10), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 9-7), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 9-8) at St. Louis (Gomber 6-1), 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 11-7) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5) at Arizona (Andriese 3-6), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Mitchell 1-4) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 10:15 p.m.
