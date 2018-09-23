East Division W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 87 68 .561 — Philadelphia 78 76 .506 8½ Washington 78 77 .503 9 New York 72 83 .465 15 Miami 61 93 .396 25½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 90 64 .584 — Milwaukee 88 67 .568 2½ St. Louis 86 69 .555 4½ Pittsburgh 78 75 .510 11½ Cincinnati 66 90 .423 25 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 86 69 .555 — Colorado 84 70 .545 1½ Arizona 79 76 .510 7 San Francisco 72 83 .465 14 San Diego 62 93 .400 24

x-clinched division

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Miami 1, Cincinnati 0, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 6, Arizona 2

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-6), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 16-5) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-6), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-11) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 7-11) at St. Louis (Mikolas 16-4), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at Arizona (Godley 14-10), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 9-8) at St. Louis (Gomber 6-1), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 11-7) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5) at Arizona (Andriese 3-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 1-4) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 10:15 p.m.

