The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

September 23, 2018 5:04 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 88 68 .564
Philadelphia 78 77 .503
Washington 78 77 .503
New York 72 83 .465 15½
Miami 62 93 .400 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 90 64 .584
Milwaukee 89 67 .571 2
St. Louis 86 69 .555
Pittsburgh 78 76 .506 12
Cincinnati 66 91 .420 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 86 69 .555
Colorado 84 70 .545
Arizona 79 76 .510 7
San Francisco 72 83 .465 14
San Diego 62 93 .400 24

x-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami 6, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 13, Pittsburgh 6

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-10), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 9-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-8), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 11-7) at Colorado (Anderson 6-9), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5) at Arizona (Andriese 3-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 1-4) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

