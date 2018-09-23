|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|88
|68
|.564
|—
|Philadelphia
|78
|77
|.503
|9½
|Washington
|78
|78
|.500
|10
|New York
|73
|83
|.468
|15
|Miami
|62
|93
|.400
|25½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|91
|64
|.587
|—
|Milwaukee
|89
|67
|.571
|2½
|St. Louis
|87
|69
|.558
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|78
|76
|.506
|12½
|Cincinnati
|66
|91
|.420
|26
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|86
|69
|.555
|—
|Colorado
|84
|70
|.545
|1½
|Arizona
|79
|76
|.510
|7
|San Francisco
|72
|84
|.462
|14½
|San Diego
|62
|93
|.400
|24
x-clinched division
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Miami 5, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2
Miami 6, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 6
Milwaukee 13, Pittsburgh 6
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1
St. Louis 9, San Francisco 2
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 9-7), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-10), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-8), 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 11-7) at Colorado (Anderson 6-9), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5) at Arizona (Andriese 3-6), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Mitchell 1-4) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 10:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
